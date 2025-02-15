Will strengthen party, says MLA Harish Chaudhary after his appointment as Congress MP in-charge

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Minister Harish Chaudhary has assured party leadership of strengthening the Congress, soon after he was appointed in-charge of the grand old party's Madhya Pradesh unit.

"I sincerely thank the National President of @INCIndia, respected @kharge ji, and our leader, respected @RahulGandhi ji, for entrusting me with the responsibility as in-charge of @INCIndia. With unwavering dedication, I pledge to fulfill this role diligently, working alongside everyone to strengthen the organisation in Madhya Pradesh," MLA Chaudhary said.

The Congress party has implemented significant changes in its state leadership.

Harish Chaudhary, an MLA from Baytu in Rajasthan's Barmer district, has been appointed the Madhya Pradesh Congress' in-charge.

Previously, he held the responsibility of overseeing Punjab. The appointment orders were issued by Congress Organisation General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, while Shahid Nasir Hussain will now oversee Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Additionally, Rajni Patil has been given charge of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, BK Hariprasad of Haryana, Girish Chodankar of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Ajay Kumar Lallu of Odisha, K Raju of Jharkhand, Meenakshi Natarajan of Telangana, and Saptagiri Shankar of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Nagaland.

Youth Congress leader Krishna Allahveeru has been appointed Bihar's in-charge, replacing Rajasthan Congress leader Mohan Prakash. The latter, who has previously overseen multiple states, has been relieved of this responsibility.

In Rajasthan, MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will continue as the state's in-charge, a role he has held since December 2022. He was appointed to replace Ajay Maken.

In a major reshuffle on Friday, the Congress appointed new general secretaries and in-charges for 11 states and union territories.

