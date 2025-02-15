Bharat Forge eyes 50 pc aerospace growth to boost ‘Make in India' goals

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Bharat Forge Limited expects its aerospace business to grow by up to 50 per cent in the coming years, driven by increased capacity expansion and a strong supply chain, Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director said on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Kalyani stated that the company expects its quarterly revenue from the aerospace segment to exceed Rs 100 crore this year.

“We expect to see 30 per cent, 40 per cent, and 50 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) in this business from FY26,” he told NDTV Profit.

Kalyani added that there's clearly going to be an opportunity to move the business from other geographies into India.

He emphasised the need for a new policy that encourages manufacturing and ensures its timely implementation.

According to him, such a policy would attract more global companies to invest in India.

"For a long time. It was China, then it became Vietnam. I think it's now India's turn. India and Indian manufacturing -- the advantages are becoming evident,” Kalyani mentioned.

As part of its expansion plans, Bharat Forge announced in its third-quarter earnings presentation that it will set up a dedicated machining line for landing gear components and a ring mill for high-precision forgings.

These new facilities will help meet the rising global demand for jet engine components.

The company expects these capacities to become operational by March 2027.

However, Bharat Forge faced challenges in the third quarter, with its consolidated revenue falling over 10 per cent YoY to Rs 3,476 crore.

Its EBITDA also declined by 5 per cent YoY to Rs 638 crore.

The company attributed this weak performance to economic conditions in Europe, which affected its operations and exports.

Addressing these challenges, Kalyani said that Bharat Forge will take a crucial decision regarding its European operations within the next six months after consulting stakeholders in the region.

Following these developments, Bharat Forge’s stock ended the week flat with an increase of Rs 1.45 at Rs 1,077.65 apiece on the NSE.

