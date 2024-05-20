Any effort to derail conducive environment in J&K will be dealt strictly: CS

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary (CS) Atal Dulloo on Monday said that any effort to derail the "conducive environment" in Kashmir would be dealt strictly.

“The dividends of peace prevailing in the UT from the past 4-5 years have been substantial and encouraging for all. Bumper tourist arrivals and significant voter turnout in the ongoing parliamentary elections are visible indicators of peace and harmony witnessed here during this period,” the Chief Secretary said.

He also impressed upon the law and order-maintaining agencies to be vigilant against the inimical forces and ensure concerted coordination for the safety of tourists, political workers and other civilians in J&K.

He added that the participation of people in large numbers in the ongoing elections has “unnerved” certain elements who would never be allowed to succeed in their designs by the security forces.

He said that security forces must devise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be adhered to by the different stakeholders to minimise the chances of any terror incident by terrorists.

He called for initiating certain prophylactic measures to ensure the least disturbances in day to day business and routine of the citizens.

