Anupam Kher recalls seeing Hema Malini shoot for 'Kudrat' when he was 24

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Anupam Kher, remembering mega star and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash on Monday night, has said it was one of his most enjoyable evenings ever.

The celebrated actor took to his Instagram and posted a clips as well as images from the celebratory party, all the while sharing his own happiness at being there.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 24 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies."

He added: "Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her a long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho!"

In the clip, the veteran actress can be seen in a dazzling silver saree while on-stage with several celebrities watching her. They included Dharmendra, Udit Narayan, Jackie Shroff and Kher.

While on-stage, the actress was grooving to the classic song (and even singing bits of it) from 'Kudrat', 'Tune O Rangeele', which was sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar.

Kher was most recently seen in the film ‘Vaccine War’ and will also be starring in upcoming films 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', 'Ghost' and 'The Signature'.

