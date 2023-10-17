Throat slit bodies of couple recovered in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 17 (IANS) Throat slit bodies of a couple were recovered on Tuesday from a house in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Police said that the throat slit bodies of Mohammad Azam and his wife, Gulzara Begum were found inside their home in Bagla village of the Kandi area in the district.

“A team of police and security forces reached the spot and took the bodies in their possession for medico-legal formalities.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is going on. It is a brutal and inhuman murder. Nothing can be ruled out at the moment,” police said.

