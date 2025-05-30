Anubrata Mondal identified as Trinamool leader making rape threats to cop in viral audio clip

Kolkata, May 30 (IANS) Trinamool Congress leader Anurbrata Mondal has been booked on the charges of threatening a police officer to rape his mother and wife.

After the Trinamool Congress-led state government faced criticism over the purported viral audio in which Mondal was heard threatening the cop, the party issued a statement and asked him to tender a public apology on the matter.

"The party unequivocally disassociates and does not endorse the comments made by Anubrata Mondal against a police officer. We strongly condemn his use of derogatory and unacceptable abusive language. The party hereby instructs him to tender an unconditional apology within the next four hours, failing which show cause proceedings will be initiated," it said.

Soon after that, the Birbhum District Police registered an FIR against Mondal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mondal wrote a letter and issued a public apology for his actions. Mondal's excuse was that since he was under constant medication, he flared up after receiving complaints from the public about the said police officer.

"I sincerely apologise for my behaviour. However, at the same time, my question is how could the audio clip of my conversation with the said police officer become viral? How could the BJP leaders access that audio clip?" Mondal questioned.

Earlier in the day, both the BJP's Information Technology cell chief, Amit Malviya and the party's state president in West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar, had shared the audio clips on the walls of their X handles.

Mondal was arrested on August 22 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore cattle-smuggling case in West Bengal. Later, he was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After spending over two years in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Mondal was released on bail recently, after which he returned to his house in Bolpur of Birbhum district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.