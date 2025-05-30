Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has won a Rs 1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra.

The project scope includes the establishment of 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of substations capacity, besides other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL’s overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm (circuit kilometres) and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity.

AESL, India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, said it is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028.

The project, housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, will help evacuate 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) in the region and will help meet demand from Mumbai and surrounding areas.

The project SPV has formally been transferred to AESL.

AESL won this Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

With this order win, AESL’s transmission orderbook now stands at Rs 61,600 crore, informed the company.

Adani Energy Solutions reported an impressive 103 per cent annual profit after tax (PAT) growth in FY25 at an all-time high of Rs 2,427 crore, as the company posted 87 per cent PAT growth at Rs 714 crore in Q4 (January-March).

The Adani Group company also showed strong growth of 42 per cent (year-on-year) in its total income at Rs 24,447 crore in FY25, which is the highest ever is driven by the contributions from the recently commissioned transmission projects, robust energy sales in Mumbai and Mundra utilities and contribution from the smart metering business.

During the March quarter, the company secured two new transmission projects -- Navinal (Mundra) Phase I Part B1 and Mahan Transmission Ltd.

