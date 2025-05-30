‘We need support, not politics’: Poonch victim’s relative criticises Rahul Gandhi

Poonch, May 30 (IANS) The uncle of Amarjeet Singh, a 50-year-old ex-serviceman who was martyred in Pakistani artillery shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that such sensitive matters should not be politicised.

Amarjeet Singh was one of the 12 civilians killed during heavy Pakistani shelling in the Poonch and Tangdhar sectors on May 7. The attack not only claimed lives but also caused severe destruction to homes, including Singh’s own, leaving his family devastated.

“Today, Home Amit Shah met the victims and extended support to families in Poonch. He assured us that the government would provide compensation packages for those who suffered losses. He also appreciated the work of the administration,” Surjan Singh told IANS.

Singh, however, expressed displeasure over the conduct of some political leaders.

“Many political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are politicising this issue. We have lost our loved ones — we need support to survive, not politics. Amit Shah gave us hope. He spoke about rehabilitation and promised help,” he said.

He also took a swipe at LoP Rahul Gandhi, who had visited the affected families earlier.

“Rahul Gandhi came to meet us, but we received no help. It became more of a political gesture than support. Whatever help we get, it will come from the Centre. Home Minister Amit Shah came and gave us assurance,” Surjan Singh added.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Poonch and met the families affected by Pakistani shelling and drone attacks carried out during Operation Sindoor. Among those he met was Surjan Singh, Amarjeet Singh’s uncle.

During his visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Pakistan, calling the cross-border shelling a “cowardly act” targeting innocent civilians.

“Pakistan has attacked homes and temples in J&K,” Amit Shah said while addressing a public rally in Poonch.

He also lauded the Indian Army’s precision strikes against Pakistan, calling them a fitting and strategic response.

Shah further announced that the Centre would construct more bunkers along the border to safeguard civilian lives and reduce vulnerabilities to future shelling.

Poonch district witnessed the highest number of civilian deaths, 14 out of 28, between May 7 and May 10. Shah’s visit, under heightened security, marks his first to J&K since the launch of Operation Sindoor.

He also visited a gurdwara that was damaged in the shelling, offering prayers and solidarity to the community.

