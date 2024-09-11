Anton Roux announces decision to quit as Sri Lanka’s national fielding coach

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Anton Roux, currently serving as Sri Lanka’s national fielding coach, announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from the role. Roux, who played first-class cricket for South Africa and coached the Netherlands, became Sri Lanka’s national fielding coach in March 2022.

"On the 14th of August 2024, I decided to step down from my role as the National Fielding Coach for Sri Lanka Cricket. This week will be my last with SLC as I finish my handover. It has been an immense honour and a truly humbling experience to serve the Sri Lankan national cricket team. I will forever cherish the memories and experiences that came with this journey.”

"Witnessing the resilience and unity of the Sri Lankan people during times of crisis, especially during the incredible series win against Australia on home soil, was a testament to what this nation, and team, can achieve when it comes together. The electric atmosphere, the passion of the fans, and the triumphs on the field will remain etched in my memory," wrote Roux in a post on LinkedIn.

It means the third and final Test at the Oval, where Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets at the Oval, as the visitors’ claimed their maiden win in the longer format over the hosts’ in a decade, was Roux’s final international game in the national fielding coach role.

He further talked about being witness to what all Sri Lanka achieved in his tenure as a fielding coach. “Reaching two Asia Cup finals, and ultimately winning the 2022 Asia T20 Cup, was a spectacular achievement that demonstrated the true potential of this team. Bringing that trophy back to Sri Lanka and seeing the joy it brought to the fans is something I will cherish for a long time.

"I also had the privilege of spending a short period of time with the Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team, and I was deeply impressed by their hunger to learn, passion to play and compete, and their athletic ability in the field.

"They have grown from strength to strength and have become a beacon of hope and inspiration for women in Sri Lanka. Their progress has been remarkable, and I have no doubt that they will continue to achieve great things in the future."

Roux also expressed gratitude to the people who made his life in Sri Lanka unforgettable. "Sri Lanka has also become a part of my family's story. It is the country of birth for my second son, Aiden, and the love and care we received at Joseph Fraser Hospital in Colombo will always be a fond memory and a lasting connection to this beautiful country.

"I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Mahela Jayawardene, Tom Moody, Tim McCaskill, and Chris Silverwood for entrusting me with the responsibility of overseeing the fielding duties for the national team and SLC.

"As I step away from this role, I carry with me a profound respect and appreciation for Sri Lanka and its people. The journey has been one of immense learning and unforgettable moments, and I will always hold Sri Lanka close to my heart."

