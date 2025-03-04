Anti-national, baseless: Political firestorm over Abu Azmi's remarks defending Aurangzeb

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MLA Abu Azmi has triggered a massive political uproar after defending Mughal ruler Aurangzeb Alamgir, asserting that he was "not a cruel leader."

His remarks have been met with fierce condemnation from leaders across party lines, with many calling it an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Following the controversy, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Azmi at Thane's Wagle Estate Police Station on a complaint by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske. He has been booked under Sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the case has since been transferred to Marine Drive Police Station.

Leaders from various parties have condemned Azmi's statements, labelling them as "anti-national" and "baseless" while demanding an apology.

Shiv Sena leader and Minister Sanjay Sirsat told IANS, "If Abu Azmi is so fascinated by Aurangzeb, he should change his name to Aurangzeb."

"Aurangzeb was an authoritarian ruler who brutally executed Sambhaji Maharaj. He tortured women, raped them, and even imprisoned his own father. What kind of a king was he? If Abu Azmi admires him so much, he should rename himself," he added.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "Either Abu Azmi lacks historical knowledge or is deliberately misleading people. What did Aurangzeb do to his own brother? He ordered his head to be presented in court. Can a son imprison his father? How were Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj deceived and killed? Can history erase these events?"

"Did he forget how temples were destroyed? We respect every section of society, but does Abu Azmi not see this? Does he want to erase history and rewrite his own? He should apologise to the entire nation," he further added, calling for a "sedition case against Azmi."

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande slammed Azmi, stating, "The statement made by Abu Azmi suggests that he is not in his right mind. If he had dared to make such remarks in another country, only he knows what his fate would have been."

Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also criticised the SP MLA and told IANS, "Responsible individuals should avoid such rhetoric, as it creates a negative atmosphere in the country. I do not support these statements. Such remarks are condemnable."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dismissed Azmi's comments outright, saying, "Does Abu Azmi write history? Is he a researcher? There is no need to take him seriously. Why should someone like him be given so much attention?"

The controversy has now spread across the nation, with leaders from Uttar Pradesh also weighing in on the issue.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak accused the Samajwadi Party of being "anti-national," stating, "All anti-national forces thrive under their protection. Just as Mughal invaders failed in their attempt to destroy India's culture, today we can say that Indian culture has shown the world the way forward."

Additionally, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya added, "The spirit of the cruel Mughal ruler Aurangzeb has entered the Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav must apologise for this, and immediate action should be taken against Abu Azmi. The country will not tolerate any insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and the entire nation will give a strong response."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Daya Shankar Singh said, "Aurangzeb was an invader responsible for destroying Indian culture and civilisation. Praising such a person in this manner is completely inappropriate."

The controversy erupted when Azmi addressed reporters in Mumbai at the commencement of the Maharashtra Assembly session. Responding to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent comparison of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee with Aurangzeb, Azmi argued that the Mughal ruler was being misrepresented.

"Aurangzeb got several temples built. In Varanasi, he saved a Hindu girl from a priest who had an evil eye on her. He had the priest trampled by elephants," he added.

Defending his stance, he had elaborated, "I don't consider Aurangzeb a cruel ruler. During that era, power struggles were political, not religious. Aurangzeb's army had many Hindus, just as Chhatrapati Shivaji's army had several Muslims."

