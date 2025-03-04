George Linde joins South Africa team as travelling reserve: Report

Lahore, March 4 (IANS) Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder George Linde has been added to the South African squad as a travelling reserve for the Champions Trophy, providing cover for Aiden Markram, who is nursing a right hamstring injury, says a report.

Markram sustained the injury while fielding against England and was forced to spend the remainder of the match on the sidelines. His availability for the semi-final clash against New Zealand will be determined following a fitness test during Tuesday evening’s training session.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Linde’s inclusion is part of South Africa’s contingency plan, particularly if they progress to the final in Dubai, where drier conditions could necessitate an additional spinner.

Linde arrives on the back of a successful SA20 campaign, where he played a crucial role in MI Cape Town’s maiden title triumph. In 11 matches, he scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 and claimed 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.29. More recently, he featured for Western Province in the One-Day Challenge Division One, scoring 106 runs and picking up four wickets in five games.

The report also said that captain Temba Bavuma and batter Tony de Zorzi have recovered from illness and will train with the squad on Tuesday evening.

South Africa has been hit hard by injuries throughout the tournament, with key pacers Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, and Lizaad Williams all ruled out before the competition began. Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka remains with the squad as a traveling reserve.

