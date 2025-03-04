Champions Trophy: Ashwin urges Rohit to open with Chakaravarthy against Head in semis vs Australia

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Former India spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin shared an antidote to tackle Travis Head in the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia, suggesting captain Rohit Sharma give the new ball to mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy and ask him to bowl over the stumps to the left-hander Aussie.

Chakaravarthy put on an impressive show in India's final group game against New Zealand on Sunday. Playing only his second ODI game for India, the leg-spinner claimed the wickets of opener Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry to end up with the figures of 5-42, his maiden ODI fifer, as India bowled the Black Caps out for 205 in their chase of 250.

“New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head,” Ashwin said on his Youtube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'. "Travis Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy with new ball might give India an edge. It will be a mouth watering contest," he added.

Head was the Australian hero with the bat when Australia pulled off victory in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad against host India. The left-handed opener scored 137 from 120 balls as Australia reached a target of 241 with seven overs to spare, snapping the Men in Blue's 10-match winning streak in the tournament.

“I would be very surprised if Travis Head will take on a back seat against Varun. He would love to go aggressive and it will high-risk option. Either he will give Australia good start or India will get him out cheaply.

“If Travis Head doesn’t take him on, then keeps Varun on for five overs. This Australian team has too many right-handers, and for that, we have Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. If I am India, then I won’t be worried about this bowling line-up of India," Ashwin said.

The India versus Australia semifinal in Dubai will be a rematch of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final for a place in the Champions Trophy title clash scheduled for March 9. While Australia have just one win from three group matches – two of which were abandoned due to rain- India go in on the back of three consecutive wins in the group stage.

Ashwin further suggests that India should win the toss and put the Aussies to bat first, adding that if India bats first will score above par score.

"Win the toss, put them to bat. Give them the responsibility to set the total. If we get Travis Head’s wicket then it will be India’s game to control. If India will bat first, there is no doubt in my mind that India will score above par score unless Spencer Johnson bowls a fiery first spell.

"India will go in the game as a favourite with this spin choke but Australia will have nothing to lose," said the former spinner.

