Why Pulkit Samrat wanted brother Ullas to pretend his debut in TAPS was challenging

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat revealed why he jokingly asked his brother Ullas Samrat to "pretend" that his debut film “TAPS” was challenging.

Pulkit’s younger brother has made his acting debut with Sudhanshu Saria’s short film "TAPS," an LGBTQ+ drama. Expressing his happiness over his brother’s debut, the 'Fukrey' actor praised Ullas, saying he walked into his first film like he's been doing this forever. Pulkit shared, “My brother just made his acting debut in Taps, and what a debut! Ullas walked into his first film like he's been doing this forever. At least pretend that this was a little difficult!.”

"And then comes Rohit Mehra, who dynamically matches this energy. Arvind, the director of the film, has captured the essence of love amazingly beautifully. Thank you so much, Sudhanshu, for believing in this story. Congratulations, Lotus Visual Pro and Kashish Film Festival! Thank you, Richa and Ali, for presenting this film. I somehow feel that you guys have some sort of cinematic superpowers because whatever you put your hands on turns out to be really fantastic. Also, a big shoutout to Vinit, who is not with us but is there in the essence of love,” he added.

Pulkit’s wife and actress Kriti Kharbanda also praised her brother-in-law's hard work, stating, “Every once in a while, someone we love does something so special that we just want the entire world to know about it. This is one such moment for me. Ullas, I have seen you dream; I have seen you work hard, I have seen you push through and I have seen you be patient. And look, it's all paying off. TAPS is here, and everyone is loving it.”

She went on to state, “And you can't blame them, right? I mean, come on. But let me tell you this, the bigger blessing is having a great team and I think you were blessed with exactly that. Found a great co-star in Rohit, a director who loves love and who shows love like no one else in Arvind. Sudhanshu, congratulating on not just recognizing such a beautiful subject but actually making it and being an advocate for it. Richa and Ali, I love you guys. Thank you for bringing TAPS into our lives. And last but not the least, a new poster is coming today. Exclusively launching. Tap it, tap it, and you'll see.”

Pulkit and Kriti have also unveiled the new poster of the film on social media alongside a heartfelt note.

Presented by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, “TAPS” is directed by Arvind Caulagi and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria along with KASHISH Film Festival and Lotus Visual Productions.

The film stars debutant Ullas Samrat and Rohit Mehra in the lead roles.

