Anshul Garg on reuniting exes Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar: 'Both are thorough professionals'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Music producer Anshul Garg has given some lovely musical duos to the viewers through his songs - From Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria in "Pyaar Aata Hai", to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in "Ittefaq", to Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui in "Halki Halki Si".

However, Anshul has planned something extremely exciting for his next video. He is all set to reunite former lovebirds Isha Maviya and Abhishek Kumar on screen for the first time after their breakup.

Talking about his decision to bring together "Bigg Boss 17" for his next, Anshul shared, “Music has always been the factor that unites people, and to be able to bring one of the most loved couples in Indian showbiz back together has been a rewarding experience."

Speaking of working with Isha and Abhishek, he added, "Both Isha and Abhishek are thorough professionals, and it was a delight working with them. The chemistry that they bring alive on screen is magical, and their fans will love this reunion.”

It must be noted that Isha and Abhishek were recently spotted together, raising speculations about a possible reunion. These two were seen in a car together. As the shutterbugs surrounded their vehicle, Isha and Abhishek hid their faces.

However, now it has been revealed that the former lovers have reunited for an upcoming music video.

Additionally, Isha recently came face-to-face with Abhishek during an episode of the reality show "Laughter Chefs 2", where she appeared as a guest. While the two initially looked awkward, they eventually hugged each other during the episode.

For the unaware, Isha and Abhishek first met on the sets of the TV show "Udaariyan". However, the lovebirds parted ways after being in a relationship for some time.

Post their breakup, they also turned out to be fellow housemates during the seventeenth season of "Bigg Boss".

During the show, the viewers were subjected to the ugly side of their breakup.

