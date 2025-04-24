Another NEET aspirant found dead in Kota; investigation underway

Jaipur, April 24 (IANS) Another NEET aspirant has been found dead in Rajasthan's Kota, just 10 days before the exams. The deceased was identified as a 23-year-old Roshan Sharma who was found dead near a railway track close to Landmark City in Kota on Thursday.

The body was discovered in the bushes and identified through a call made from the student's mobile phone by his family. According to the police, Roshan, a resident of Tughlakabad, Delhi, had last spoken to his family on Wednesday night.

During the call, he reportedly said: "Neither will I come home, nor will I appear for the exam."

Kunhadi Police Station officer Arvind Bhardwaj confirmed that the student's body was recovered near the railway track. Preliminary reports suggest Roshan may have died by suicide after allegedly consuming the poison, 10 days ahead of the NEET exam.

The family stated they had been in regular contact with Roshan even after returning to Delhi. Their last conversation with him took place on Wednesday night.

While poisoning is suspected, the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed. The body has been placed in the mortuary of MBS Hospital, and a postmortem will be conducted once the family arrives in Kota.

A few days ago, another NEET aspirant committed suicide. He was from Bihar. On Tuesday, he died by suicide just weeks ahead of his scheduled exam in the first week of May. The student, a resident of Chhapra, Bihar, was staying in a private hostel in the Kunhadi police station area.

The student took the extreme step at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police recovered a suicide note from the room, in which the student clearly stated that the NEET exam was not the reason for his decision. He had also sent a message to his sister on WhatsApp reiterating the same. "It’s not your fault," he wrote in the note, adding, "None of you are responsible for my suicide, nor is this due to the NEET paper."

Experts said that there has been a rise in suicide cases before exams like NEET and JEE and hence student counselling is a must to check such cases.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.