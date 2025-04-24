Pahalgam attack: Sharmila slams PM Modi over failure to protect innocent people

Visakhapatnam, April 24 (IANS) Congress' Andhra Pradesh chief Y.S. Sharmila on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his failure in protecting the lives of innocent Indian citizens.

Stating that Prime Minister Modi, who calls himself chowkidar, has failed, she said she was sending a ‘lathi’ to him with an appeal to use all his power to safeguard the national borders.

Sharmila was talking to the media after paying homage to J.S. Chandramouli, a retired bank employee who was killed in the April 22 terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

She alleged that the Prime Minister was using all his energies and efforts in targeting opposition parties, Muslims and Christian minorities, and Dalits and every voice that rises against the BJP.

Stating that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have failed as chowkidars, she demanded their resignations.

Sharmila alleged that they were not using their powers, agencies and network to curtail external forces.

“I have a message for the Prime Minister. You said you are a chowkidar, but today we are telling that enough of using the power against opposition parties, Muslims, Christians, Dalits and every voice that questions you. It’s time you start using your power for the good of the nation and to protect our national borders,” she said.

Sharmila met the family members of Chandramouli, one of the 26 tourists killed in the terror attack. She consoled them and expressed her condolences.

She remarked that "Chowkidar" is busy using the might of the policing network and investigation agencies to threaten the innocent people, while terrorists were freely crossing into our country and killing innocent people and members of security forces alike. “Uri, Pulwama, and now in Pahalgam, this government has failed its people time and again,” she said.

The state Congress chief said that the entire nation is convinced that the Pahalgam terror attack is a result of total intelligence failure. “And that's because this Chowkidar government is using the network and might of our central agencies to politically target the opposition parties and voices of dissent within India, rather than attacking the external threat," she said.

“Modi ji, this is the stick of a Chowkidaar. Your party had used it enough to threaten the voices of your own citizens; now, with folded hands, we, citizens of the country, urge you to please use this against the enemy," she said.

Sharmila said that even retired Army officials have accused the Modi government of neglecting national security, which resulted in this dastardly act. "I demand that this government ensure the safety of Indian borders and protect the lives of innocent citizens, and not waste its energy in going after the common people of this country," she added.

