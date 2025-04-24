Busy day at Attari border as Indians, Pakistanis return home

Attari, April 24 (IANS) The Attari border in Punjab’s Amritsar district on Thursday witnessed hectic activity with travellers from both India and Pakistan returning to their respective countries after New Delhi announced travel curbs in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

While most Indians returning from Pakistan expressed happiness on the safe conclusion of their trips, there were others – both Indians and Pakistanis – who said they were forced to abruptly change their plans for spending time with relatives living across the border.

Talking to IANS, a man from Dera Bassi who returned to India on Thursday afternoon, said, “Last night, I came to know about the Indian government’s tough measures and instructions to citizens to return. So, I packed my bags and did that this morning.”

The Punjab resident said he had gone to Pakistan on a month’s visa to meet his relatives, but had to come back in 20 days due to diplomatic measures.

Amreek Kaur, another Indian returning from Pakistan, said she had a fruitful visit to Dera Baba Nanak. “Our trip ended, so we came back,” she said, adding that she did not experience any hatred or tension during her visit.

Pakistani national Sajid Khan also reached the Attari border on the way back to Pakistan. “I was in Ahmedabad for the past 10-12 days to meet relatives. Now, I will cross the border today or tomorrow,” he said, pointing to the diplomatic row.

Nisar Ahmed, an Indian national from Gujarat, said he was shocked when people in Amritsar told him that he could not go to Karachi to attend his niece’s wedding on April 28.

“I am yet to meet officials, but the buzz about travel curbs is indicating that I cannot go to Pakistan despite a valid 30-day visa. I shall return home if I am not allowed to go to Karachi,” he said, adding that he has no opinion on the issue once the government has taken a decision.

Tuesday’s Pahalgam terror attack, believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, left 26 tourists dead and many others injured.

Escalating the diplomatic standoff, India announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, a vital land route between the two nations. Pakistani nationals currently in India with valid travel documents were directed to return home via the ICP by May 1, 2025. After the end of this deadline, all overland travel between the countries will be suspended indefinitely.

