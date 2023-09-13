Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur, Sep 13 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl, preparing for the NEET exam, hanged herself in Rajasthan's Kota, taking the number of suicides by students to 24 this year.

According to ASI Amar Kumar of Vigyan Nagar police station, Richa Sinha, originally from Ranchi, Jharkhand, was preparing for NEET from a coaching centre while staying in a hostel at the Electronic Complex in Kota.

She had secured an admission in the hostel only five months ago.

Late on Tuesday night, police received information from a private hospital in Talwandi that a student, who had hanged herself, was brought to the hospital and declared dead.

Police said that initial information revealed that the student had not come out of her room since late evening.

When the fellow students who were trying to call her got no response, they informed the hostel operator who reached the spot and broke the door

only to find the girl hanging.The family has been informed and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

The student had come to Kota in May and was sharing the hostel room with another student.

Warden Archana said that at around 9.30 p.m, she got a call from another student's father and she came to the balcony to talk.

She came to know about the incident when another student raised an alarm. After this, the hostel warden and the children broke open the door and rushed the girl to a hospital.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have initiated a probe in the case.

This is the 24th suicide in Kota this year.

Despite several guidelines and help centres being set up in the city, the suicides seem to have become unstoppable giving sleepless nights to administration too.

