Geetanjali Mishra plans to wear Nauvari saree on 'Ganesh Chaturthi'

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays 'Rajesh' in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared the details of the preparations she will do for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, it will be observed on September 19.

Talking about the festivities, Geetanjali said: "Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that spreads love and joy, an ode to auspicious new beginnings. Before Bappa's arrival, we have already started cleaning the house and made a list of decoration items for the altar. No one can adequately express the joy, positivity, happiness, and the aura of Ganesh Chaturthi that surrounds us."

"With this deep love for our favourite Ganpati Bappa in our hearts, our home will be adorned with beautiful, amazing, and aesthetic themes to welcome and please the Lord. Some fascinating eco-friendly handmade craft items, flowers, and much more will add a personal touch to the festival," said the actress.

She shared: "Additionally, on the sides, we plan to hang colourful transparent drapes with some lights."

The 'Balika Vadhu' fame actress said: "I will make various varieties of modaks to offer to Ganesh Ji and invite a few kids from the family and neighbours for lunch on the first day."

She also added: "This year, I am wearing a nauvari saree and have arranged for Dhol Tasha to welcome our Bappa. All the arrangements will be top-notch, and my excitement is at its peak - Ganpati Bappa Morya."

In the current track of the show, Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) and Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar) decide to have a great time with their husbands by going for picnics and movies. Meanwhile, Khodi (Sharad Vyas) proposes the idea of a family outing to Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri). Unaware of Rajesh and Bimlesh’s secret plans, Katori Amma excitedly announces her outing idea.

However, Rajesh, Bimlesh, Happu, and Beni make an excuse and leave for their movie date. Malaika (Sonal Panwar), on the other hand, gets hurt by a guy's comment. To boost her morale, Kate (Gazal Sood) gives Malaika a make-over and requests Kamlesh (Sanjay Chaudhary) to disguise himself and take Malaika on a date.

The twist occurs when Malaika and Amma ji get to know the truth.

The show airs on &TV.

