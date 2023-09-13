PM to visit poll-bound MP & Chhattisgarh tomorrow, to launch projects worth Rs 50,000 cr

New Delhi, September 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Thursday, during which he will launch projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore in the two poll-bound states.

In Madhya pradesh, Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 50,700 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the petrochemical complex at Bina refinery in Sagar district, as well as the foundation stone of ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone’ in Narmadapuram and Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam.

He will also lay the foundation stone of two IT parks in Indore and six new industrial parks across the state.

In Chhattisgarh, he will dedicate several rail sector projects worth around Rs 6,350 crore to the nation.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of ‘critical care blocks’ in nine districts of Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister will also distribute one lakh sickle cell counselling cards during the programme.

