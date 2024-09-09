Angelina Jolie reacts to standing ovation for ‘Maria’

Los Angeles, Sep 9 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie recently received a standing ovation for her movie ‘Maria’ at the Venice Film Festival, and has now reacted to the applause and the response that she got for her part.

Reacting to the response, the actress told ‘Entertainment Tonight’, “It’s hard to explain moments like that. When you play a real person, it’s a big responsibility, and you don’t want to fail her, and you don’t wanna fail the people that care for her, and the people you are standing with. We all have worked very hard on something. And, kindness is always moving, when people are kind to you, you feel moved”.

Talking about attending the Venice Film Festival with her son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, the actress said, “I’m very happy, he is healthy. We worked on the film together, and we do a lot of work together, so it was a family night”.

‘Maria’ is a biographical psychological drama film based on the opera singer Maria Callas. It is directed by Pablo Larraín, written by Steven Knight, produced by Fremantle. The film stars Angelina Jolie in the titular role, with Valeria Golino as her sister Yakinthi, and Haluk Bilginer as Aristotle Onassis.

It marks the third and final film in Larrain’s trilogy of 20th century “iconic women”, after ‘Jackie’ and ‘Spencer’. The film premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it competed for the Golden Lion.

The film is reportedly set during Callas' final years in the 1970s when she was living in Paris.

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has been in the news for her split from Hollywood star Brad Pitt. They were both declared legally single in 2019, but their divorce is still dragging on.

