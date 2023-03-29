YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy Finds Place in Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings 

New Delhi: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy got another recognition on Tuesday. He was elected as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU).

The Committee consists of 15 members from Lok Sabha and seven members from Rajya Sabha and its Chairman is appointed by the speaker of Lok Sabha. The Committee on Public Undertakings examines the reports and accounts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Polling was held for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday. The coveted committee has the mandate to scrutinise CAG reports and other issues of the government. Interestingly, two Telugu MPs have found place in both the committees — YSRCP’s MP Vijay Sai Reddy in the Committee on Public Undertakings and BJP MP Dr K Laxman in the Public Accounts Committee.

Last year, the YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy was appointed as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture. The committee is an apex body which scrutinises the functioning of the five prominent Ministries of Culture, Civil Aviation, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Road Transport and Highways, and Tourism, having a combined budget of more than Rs 2.17 lakh crore.

