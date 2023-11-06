YSRCP Minister Blasts Naidu for Violating Bail Conditions

Prakasam: The future of Andhra Pradesh lies with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while the opposition party-led government was only concerned about the votes of the people, said YSRCP minister Audimulapu Suresh on Monday.

Suresh took part in the YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra led by MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy in Markapuram. At 3 pm, he held a discussion with the party workers and subsequently took out a padayatra from children’s park to Kambham centre. Later, he addressed a public meeting which was attended by senior party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, MLA Hafeez Khan and others.

Earlier speaking to media persons, Suresh said the party's Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra is getting good response from the people. He also said that the YS Jagan government is doing everything possible to uplift the weaker section of the society. He added that the YS Jagan government has undertaken several initiatives to ensure equitable social justice among all the communities.

Criticising the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu for violating the four-week bail conditions, the YSRCP minister said it is unfortunate that the opposition leader took out a victory rally after the court released him on bail on health grounds.

Suresh asserted that the Naidu government made 600 electoral promises to the people in the previous elections but failed to fulfil them. Now, once again, the opposition party is reaching to the people for votes, however, this time the people will teach a lesson to the “gang of thieves”. He praised the chief minister YS Jagan for carrying out the welfare programmes without corruption and in a transparent manner.



Also Read: Fibernet Scam Case: CID Seeks Attachment of Assets