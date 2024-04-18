YSRCP candidates kick-off nomination process in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: With the issue of gazette notification for 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Andhra Pradesh Assembly seats on Thursday, the process of receiving nominations has been set in motion.

Several YSRCP candidates filed their papers as the nomination process began today. Sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Ramireddy Pratap Kumar Reddy filed his nomination papers from Kavali Assembly constituency.

Subsequently, MC Vijayananda Reddy filed his nomination. He was accompanied by Deputy CM Narayana Swamy, MP Redeppa and Chandragiri Assembly constituency candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and others. Former MP Butta Renuka had come to the Tehsildar office with a huge rally of supporters to file her nomination papers from Yemmiganur seat.

YSRCP candidate Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy filed his nomination in Tamaballapally of Annamayya district. Tirupati deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy submitted his nomination papers as a YSRCP nominee from Tirupati assembly seat. He had come to the office to file his nomination with mayor Dr Sirisha, deputy mayor Mudra Narayana, Standing Committee member Venkatesh and others.

Other YSRCP candidates Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy (Kovvuru), Talari Venkat Rao, Nallagatla Swamy Das (Tiruvuru ), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta), and Akepati Amarnath Reddy (Rajampet) filed their nomination papers at the local offices today.

Also Read: TDP Leader Vadlamudi Gangaraju Joins YSRCP: Memantha Siddham on Day 17

