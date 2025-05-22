YS Jagan on Vijayasai Reddy: “He Sold His Rajya Sabha Seat to the TDP”

Lashing out at the TDP government for manufacturing scams and foisting false cases against YSRCP leaders, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy categorically denied allegations of a liquor scam under the previous YSRCP administration.

Asserting that there were no irregularities in the YSRCP’s liquor policy, Jagan accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of harassing officials and pressuring YSRCP leaders to make statements against the former regime.

Breaking his silence on V. Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation from the YSRCP and the Rajya Sabha, the YSRCP president alleged that Vijayasai Reddy had sold his remaining three-and-a-half-year tenure to the TDP.

It is worth noting that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the alleged liquor scam, had recently questioned Vijayasai Reddy.

Referring to the investigation, Jagan said: “The TDP and Vijayasai Reddy knew that the YSRCP did not have the strength to nominate members to the Rajya Sabha. Yet, he resigned from his post to benefit Chandrababu Naidu. What value does the statement of such a person hold?”

Jagan further alleged that the TDP government harassed Vasudev Reddy, former MD of the Andhra Pradesh Beverages Corporation, coercing him into making a statement.

He pointed out that Vasudev Reddy had filed for anticipatory bail three times in the High Court, citing harassment by the current administration. With the TDP government blocking the No Objection Certificate (NOC) required for his transfer to Central services, the official was forced to comply, Jagan noted.

“What is the value of statements extracted under pressure?” he questioned.