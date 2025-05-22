SSC GD Result 2025 to be Declared in May 2025; Direct link and Cut-off marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the SSC GD Constable 2025 test results. Those who took the test can anticipate viewing their results on the SSC official portal, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD Constable exam took place from February 4 to 25, 2025, and the answer key was announced on March 4, 2025.

Viewing the SSC GD Result 2025

To verify the SSC GD result 2025, candidates can use the following steps:

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Go to the result page and click on the SSC GD result link.

The SSC GD Constable result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can then check their result data, cut-off marks, and other information.

They can also download the result PDF for future use.

SSC GD Cut Off 2025

SSC GD 2025 cut-off marks have been defined as follows:

General: 30%

OBC/EWS: 25%

SC/ST/PwD: 20%

Applicants can view the cut-off marks by downloading the result write-up PDF.

Downloading the SSC GD Merit List 2025

SSC GD 2025 merit list can be downloaded from here by following these steps:

Go to the SSC official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the result link provided against the name of the exam (SSC GD Constable 2025) under the result tab.

The PDF of the merit list is downloadable and can be saved for future use.

Stay Updated

For updates on the SSC GD result 2025, such as the date, time, and link for PDF download, applicants can keep an eye on the official SSC website or visit this space for direct links and updates.

