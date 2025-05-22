JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2025 Out Today, Answer Key on May 26

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has uploaded the JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet on May 22 for those who wrote the exam on May 18. The response sheet is an important document that has the marks answered by the students in the exam.

Importance of Response Sheet

The response sheet enables applicants to match their marked responses with the provisional answer key, which is likely to come out on May 26. In this way, applicants can compute their probable scores and have a notion of their performance even before the results are announced.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet

Candidates can download the response sheet from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, following these steps:

Log in to the official portal with their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Click on the response sheet link.

The response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Next Steps After the Response Sheet

Following the response sheet, the provisional answer key will be published, and the candidates will be given time to raise objections. After resolving the objections, the final answer key and result will be announced.

Eligibility for Admissions

Candidates who pass the JEE Advanced test will become eligible for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at the IITs, such as BTech courses in the best branches.

Stay Updated

Applicants are directed to continue visiting the official website in search of the latest information regarding JEE Advanced 2025 results and other significant notifications.

By publishing the response sheet, IIT Kanpur has made a big stride in transparency and candidate satisfaction. The applicants are now able to evaluate their performance and prepare themselves for the subsequent phases of the selection procedure.

Also read: AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy Answer Key Out on May 27