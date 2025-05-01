YS Jagan Slams TDP Govt, Says Education, Healthcare Reforms Tossed Out the Window

YSRCP supremo and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (May 1) met party leaders from Pithapuram municipality in Kakinada, Markapuram in Prakasam district, Gandlapenta in Sri Sathya Sai district, and Ramakuppam in Chittoor district at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

Jagan applauded the unity and courage shown by YSRCP activists in contesting the local body elections. The YSRCP president appreciated the leaders for resisting the luxuries offered by the TDP and for standing firm in the face of threats.

Launching a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government, Jagan remarked that all initiatives launched by the YSRCP for the welfare of farmers, women, and children had been tossed out the window.

Education and healthcare have been immensely neglected, the former Chief Minister noted. He recounted, “The YSRCP government had introduced English medium education, the CBSE syllabus, and TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) training. Class VIII students were given tablets. All these initiatives have now been rolled back.”

Jagan pointed out that under his government, any poor person could receive medical treatment up to ₹25 lakh for free at corporate hospitals. “However, under the TDP government, Aarogyasri services have been stopped due to non-payment of ₹3,500 in dues,” he said.

Highlighting the contrast between TDP and YSRCP governance, Jagan quipped, “If a TDP activist goes to someone’s house, the woman will ask where her ₹18,000 is, and her child will ask where their ₹15,000 is. Farmers will ask where Rythu Bharosa is, and unemployed youth will ask where the promised financial assistance has gone.”

“In stark contrast, my government provided direct financial assistance to farmers, set up RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), and extended aid to women and children. No government school had to put up a ‘vacancy’ board during the YSRCP rule,” he emphasized.

On the TDP’s Super Six guarantees, Jagan said the government has failed to implement its electoral promises. “They could not even implement a scheme as simple as providing free bus travel to women,” he noted.

Questioning the feasibility of some initiatives, Jagan asked, “Can anyone buy an idli for Re 1? Then how is the Chandrababu Naidu government giving away prime land in Visakhapatnam for 99 paise?” He further alleged, “Frauds and scams are rampant. The government is handing over premium land to companies like Ursa, which have no credible background.”

Charging Chandrababu Naidu with adopting a ‘Red Book’ constitution, Jagan warned that “the people are watching.”

Urging YSRCP leaders not to lose hope, Jagan said, “The YSRCP, which did so much for the people, was removed from power. But the public is noticing everything this NDA government is doing. They will give a befitting response at the right time.”

He also promised to prioritize YSRCP cadres under 'Jagan 2.0'.