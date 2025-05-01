UPSC Exam Schedule 2025 Out for IES, ISS, and CMS; Download Timetable at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the examination schedule for the Indian Economic Service (IES), Indian Statistical Service (ISS), and Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examinations 2025. Aspirants can now download the detailed timetable from the Commission’s official website — upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the IES and ISS examinations will be conducted over three days — from June 20 to June 22, 2025. The Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination is scheduled to be held on July 20, 2025.

In terms of vacancies, UPSC has announced a total of 47 openings for the Indian Economic and Statistical Services — including 12 posts for IES and 35 for ISS. The CMS 2025 examination will fill 705 vacancies across various medical departments and central government institutions.

Candidates are strongly advised to visit the official website to check the complete examination schedule, subject-wise paper timings, and important guidelines. A direct link to download the detailed timetable is available on the homepage.

Stay tuned to this page for further updates on admit cards, exam day guidelines, and result announcements.