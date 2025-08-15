YS Jagan’s Independence Day Message to the Nation: ‘Strength Lies in Unity’

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted everyone on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared, “As we celebrate our hard-earned freedom, let us remember that the strength of a democratic nation lies in unity, justice, and equal opportunity for all. Wishing every Indian a proud Independence Day!”

The official handle of the YSRCP also shared a post to mark the 79th Independence Day. Conveying greetings, the party called for proudly celebrating the Indian tricolor as a symbol of unity and honored the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters.

Patriotic fervor took over both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with elaborate programs planned.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu led the celebrations at the Indira Gandhi IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, while the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad was decked up in the hues of the tricolor. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the guard of honour and hoisted the national flag.