YS Jagan’s Fierce Attack on Chandrababu: “TDP Has Killed Democracy in Andhra Pradesh”

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP president and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the ruling TDP of turning the state into a "police state" by systematically weaponizing the police and administration to suppress opposition voices and intimidate the public.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan charged Naidu with orchestrating a calculated campaign of repression to stifle dissent and obscure governance failures under the guise of law and order. According to Jagan, the state is experiencing a deliberate dismantling of democratic principles—where questioning authority has become a punishable act, and protesting for basic rights invites legal harassment.

Misuse of Police Power: A Pattern of Political Vendetta

Jagan’s statement details five specific instances over the past few months where he claims peaceful political engagement or public outreach by the YSRCP was met with heavy-handed police action:

Mirchiyard, Guntur (Feb 19, 2025)

Jagan visited mirchi (chilli) farmers facing plummeting crop prices—from ₹27,000 to ₹8,000 per quintal. Rather than addressing the farmers’ economic distress, the state responded with a criminal case against him.

Ramagiri, Anantapur (April 8, 2025)

During a condolence visit to the family of BC leader Kuruba Lingamaiah, who was allegedly murdered by TDP supporters, a case was registered against Jagan and YSRCP Rapthadu coordinator Thopadurthi Prakash Reddy.

Podili (June 11, 2025)

In a meeting with tobacco farmers grappling with collapsing market rates despite a 20% increase in cultivation, three cases were filed, 15 farmers were jailed, and four others arrested. Court intervention later denied remand, but the harassment had already served its purpose.

Sattenapalli (June 18, 2025)

After visiting a family that had committed suicide following alleged police misconduct, five cases were filed, 131 notices issued, and two individuals were remanded—shockingly, for displaying a movie poster.

Bangarupalyam (July 9, 2025)

Following Jagan’s show of solidarity with mango farmers, five cases were registered and over 20 individuals were taken into custody. Alarmingly, they have neither been shown as formally arrested nor produced before a court—a gross violation of legal procedure.

Pre-Emptive Detentions, Intimidation Tactics

Jagan also alleged that the state police, acting at the behest of the TDP leadership, routinely pre-emptively detain YSRCP leaders and supporters, restrict movement through checkpoints, and conduct surveillance on farmers and attendees at public events. Notices are issued in advance, and detentions are carried out without clear legal grounds.

“These aren’t isolated incidents,” Jagan stated. “This is a coordinated, authoritarian blueprint to eliminate political opposition, choke public mobilisation, and force silence on citizens.”

Erosion of Democratic Norms

The former CM went on to say that Chandrababu Naidu’s regime is not merely mismanaging governance but actively dismantling democratic rights. He accused the TDP of engaging in “media manipulation,” using “fabricated cases” to arrest critics, and suppressing the only opposition party willing to confront public issues head-on.

“This is no longer governance; it’s autocracy in disguise,” Jagan said, accusing Naidu of clinging to power by “silencing the voiceless” and “eroding the democratic fabric of Andhra Pradesh.”

As the political atmosphere in the state continues to intensify, the allegations made by Jagan paint a deeply troubling picture—one where dissent is crushed not with debate, but with detention.