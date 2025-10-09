YS Jagan Meets VSP Workers, Assures Full Support Against Steel Plant Privatization

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met representatives of the workers’ unions protesting against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) on Thursday (October 9).

As part of his ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ program, launched to protest the TDP government’s decision to privatize 10 medical colleges in the State, Jagan met VSP workers and assured them of full support from the YSRCP. Despite police creating hurdles to prevent their meeting, the steel plant workers submitted a memorandum to the former Chief Minister.

Speaking to the VSP workers, Jagan vowed to continue supporting their cause and do everything in his capacity to prevent the privatization of the Vizag Steel Plant. He also promised to visit the plant and meet the agitating workers.

After submitting their representation, VSP workers appreciated Jagan’s gesture of meeting them despite the large crowd. They also highlighted that Jagan and the YSRCP have consistently supported the VSP workers and made their stand clear on several occasions.

The party had passed a resolution in the Assembly urging the Central government to shelve the privatization plan and had also written letters to the Prime Minister on the matter. Jagan assured that he would raise the issue in Parliament as well.

One VSP workers’ union representative noted that under the YSRCP government, employees were never restricted from staging protests, in contrast to the TDP government, which removed tents from protest sites and made several attempts to hinder demonstrations.

Police Thwart Fishermen Meeting with Jagan

While VSP workers successfully met the former Chief Minister, fishermen protesting the establishment of a Bulk Drug Park at Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district were prevented from meeting Jagan. Fishermen from 16 villages in Nakkapalli mandal were stopped by police at G Bhimavaram and barred from meeting the YSRCP president.

Disappointed, the fishermen expressed frustration over having voted for the TDP alliance.

Last month, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha faced massive protests from fishermen during her visit to Rajayyapeta village in Nakkapalli mandal.

The fisherfolk have raised concerns that the proposed Bulk Drug Park could negatively impact their livelihoods and the environment.

Also read: YS Jagan’s ‘Chalo Narsipatnam’ Rally Draws Massive Crowd: Rain Fails to Dampen Spirit