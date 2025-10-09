NTA Exam Centre Rules 2026: JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG Centres Linked to Aadhaar Address

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a major change in the exam centre allocation system for national-level entrance tests, including JEE Main, NEET UG, and CUET UG, starting from the 2026 academic session.

No More Choice of Exam Cities

Until now, candidates had the option to select their preferred exam centres while filling out the application form. However, as per the new rules, students will no longer be allowed to choose exam cities. Instead, exam centres will now be allotted strictly based on the residential address mentioned on their Aadhaar Card.

According to NTA, this step has been taken to prevent impersonation, strengthen transparency, and ensure fairness in the examination process.

Aadhaar Address Becomes Crucial

Candidates from smaller towns and villages will now be assigned centres located in or around the address mentioned on their Aadhaar card. The agency has urged students to verify and update their Aadhaar details well in advance, as no modifications will be accepted once the exam application window opens.

Effective from JEE Main 2026

The revised rule will come into effect from JEE Main 2026, scheduled to be held in January and April 2026. Registrations for Session 1 of JEE Main 2026 are expected to begin this month. The guidelines will then be extended to NEET UG and CUET UG examinations as well.

Stricter Verification Process

NTA has also tightened the verification process. Now, a candidate’s name, date of birth, and personal details on the Aadhaar card must exactly match those on their Class 10 marksheet. Even minor spelling differences may result in the rejection of the application form.

Students have been advised to visit their nearest UIDAI centre immediately to correct any discrepancies.

Student Concerns

The announcement has triggered concern among aspirants. Many students who currently study or stay away from their Aadhaar-linked address fear that the new policy could cause travel difficulties and added inconvenience during exams.