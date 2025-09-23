Vizag Street Vendors Face Brutal Vendetta Under AP Coalition Government

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has come down heavily on the coalition government for unleashing what it called a “calculated vendetta” against thousands of poor street vendors in the city.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam District President KK Raju, leading a rally of affected vendors and party cadres from the Mahatma Gandhi statue to the GVMC office, slammed the administration for demolishing pushcarts and stalls without notice. “This is not governance—it is harassment. The government is throwing thousands of families onto the streets overnight,” he said.

Despite repeated police obstructions, the rally pressed forward, and YSRCP leaders submitted a representation to the GVMC Commissioner, demanding immediate relief.

Raju accused the coalition of double standards, pointing out that the same GVMC once regularized these vendors through licenses, hawker zones, and electric meters. “What changed? Only the political masters. This is nothing but political vendetta, targeting the poor to settle scores,” he charged.

The YSRCP leader revealed that nearly 40,000 families—many of them women entrepreneurs—have lost their livelihoods. Assets like refrigerators, grinders, and stocks were smashed overnight, pushing families into debt traps despite loans availed under schemes like Mudra, YSR Cheyutha, and Cheyodu. “This government has not just destroyed livelihoods; it has crushed women’s self-reliance and strangled small businesses,” he said.

Going further, Raju alleged that the coalition is deliberately sabotaging Visakhapatnam’s growth to favor Amaravati. “Vizag is being mortgaged. Land, wealth, and opportunities are being siphoned off to Amaravati while the poor here are bulldozed. This is an assault on the city’s future and an attack on the self-reliant poor,” he thundered.

Warning of intensified agitation, YSRCP declared it would hold the Mayor, MPs, and MLAs accountable until compensation is paid, assets are restored, and the government publicly apologizes. “Until justice is delivered, our fight will not stop,” Raju vowed.