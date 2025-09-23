Walmart Early Holiday Deals Start Oct 7: Save Big on Toys, Fashion & Electronics
Walmart, Inc. is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a massive week-long deals event, offering tens of thousands of discounts across categories like toys, fashion, electronics, home, décor, beauty, and more. The event runs from October 7 through October 12, with exclusive early access for Walmart+ members starting October 6 at 7 p.m. ET.
Shoppers won’t need a membership for the first deals event of the season, but Walmart+ members will enjoy perks such as early access, fast delivery, and enhanced in-store convenience. The deals are available online, via the Walmart app, and in stores nationwide.
Customers can take advantage of same-day delivery, early morning delivery from 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes. Walmart notes that October has become a key month for holiday preparation, with families stocking up on everyday essentials, seasonal décor, gifts, and more.
Major discounts across categories include:
- Toys: Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser's Castle Track Set, LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak, Monster High Frankie Stein Make-A-Monster Pet Doll, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box.
- Fashion: Walmart exclusive Free Assembly Women’s and Women’s Plus Cozy Yarn Welt Pocket Cable Cardigan Sweater.
- Electronics: Walmart exclusive ASUS 16" R7 4050 16/512 Gaming Laptop for $400.
Additional deals are available across home essentials, seasonal décor, food, beauty products, and more, with savings of up to 50% on Walmart-exclusive items, special buys, and top national and private brands.
Shoppers can also use Sparky, Walmart’s AI-powered shopping assistant, to discover gift ideas, compare products quickly, and make shopping more efficient.
This early deals event gives customers the chance to get a head start on holiday shopping while enjoying significant savings and convenient delivery options.