Walmart Early Holiday Deals Start Oct 7: Save Big on Toys, Fashion & Electronics

Walmart, Inc. is kicking off the holiday shopping season with a massive week-long deals event, offering tens of thousands of discounts across categories like toys, fashion, electronics, home, décor, beauty, and more. The event runs from October 7 through October 12, with exclusive early access for Walmart+ members starting October 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Shoppers won’t need a membership for the first deals event of the season, but Walmart+ members will enjoy perks such as early access, fast delivery, and enhanced in-store convenience. The deals are available online, via the Walmart app, and in stores nationwide.

Customers can take advantage of same-day delivery, early morning delivery from 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes. Walmart notes that October has become a key month for holiday preparation, with families stocking up on everyday essentials, seasonal décor, gifts, and more.

Major discounts across categories include:

Toys: Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser's Castle Track Set, LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak, Monster High Frankie Stein Make-A-Monster Pet Doll, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser's Castle Track Set, LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak, Monster High Frankie Stein Make-A-Monster Pet Doll, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box. Fashion: Walmart exclusive Free Assembly Women’s and Women’s Plus Cozy Yarn Welt Pocket Cable Cardigan Sweater.

Walmart exclusive Free Assembly Women’s and Women’s Plus Cozy Yarn Welt Pocket Cable Cardigan Sweater. Electronics: Walmart exclusive ASUS 16" R7 4050 16/512 Gaming Laptop for $400.

Additional deals are available across home essentials, seasonal décor, food, beauty products, and more, with savings of up to 50% on Walmart-exclusive items, special buys, and top national and private brands.

Shoppers can also use Sparky, Walmart’s AI-powered shopping assistant, to discover gift ideas, compare products quickly, and make shopping more efficient.

This early deals event gives customers the chance to get a head start on holiday shopping while enjoying significant savings and convenient delivery options.