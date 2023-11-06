Visakhapatnam to Boast Beautiful Theme Parks Soon as AP Govt Goes All Out to Develop the City

Visakhapatnam: Vizag, often referred to as the city of destiny, charms visitors with its stunning beaches that give a sense of peacefulness. It's the perfect place to unwind and enjoy the coastal beauty. The Visakhapatnam Corporation is dedicated to enhancing the city's overall ambiance through various developmental initiatives. In addition to road construction and beautification projects, the city is focusing on creating recreational spaces for its residents.

One exciting aspect of this development is the creation of theme parks, which promise to offer a unique and enjoyable experience. This aligns with the state government's vision of transforming Visakhapatnam into a cosmopolitan city while preserving its natural beauty.

In a city dominated by concrete structures, the development of parks is essential to provide people with places to relax and enjoy themselves. These parks are designed to cater to individuals of all ages, offering a wide range of facilities such as walking tracks, yoga centers, open theaters, meditation spaces, open-air gyms, canteens, and clean restrooms.

Significant investments have been made in these theme parks. Currently, four parks are under construction in Zone 2, with a total cost of Rs 7.15 crore.

Among them are the GVMC Theme Park with an allocation of Rs 1.94 crore, a yoga and meditation theme park with Rs 1.92 crore in the shipyard layout, a sports theme park with Rs 1.95 crore in Bakkannapalem Lachi Raju Layout, and a Palm Gardens theme park with an investment of Rs 1.34 crore, which is over 50% complete.

Additionally, Zone 3 will witness the development of two more parks with a combined budget of Rs 2.65 crores. Shivaji Park is also undergoing modernization, having received Rs 1.53 crore in funding and is nearly 90% complete.

Lastly, the development of Gullalapalem Park in Zone-5B has a cost of Rs 39.40 lakhs, while the sports theme park in the Sujatha Nagar Zone-8 area has an allocated budget of Rs 1.78 crore for its development.

These developments signify Visakhapatnam's commitment to providing its residents with peaceful and enjoyable recreational spaces.

