Arjun Rampal wraps up ‘Crakk’, calls it a ‘fabulous ride’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film ‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, which he tagged as a ‘crazy imagination’ and called it a crazy ride.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the last day of his shoot. The clip begins with a glimpse of a chopper and then pans to the director Aditya Dhar. Then it moves to Arjun who explains about the set and other crew members on sets.

He added: “It's a wrap for me on #Crakk. That rhymed, was unintentional. It's been a fabulous ride. A small glimpse, of something big. @mevidyutjammwal and @aditya_datt thank you for making me part of your crazy imagination.

“@abbassayyed77 and the rest of the crew for making it so comfortable. Most importantly my brother #paragsanghavi without you this wasn't possible. #crakk #actionherofilms #actionheros #comingsoon.”

‘Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’, which is on the last leg of its shoot, also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi. It marks the second production of Vidyut as a producer. The sports movie

‘Crakk-Jeetega toh Jiyega’is a sports film, directed by Aditya Datt, based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Other details are still under wraps.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.