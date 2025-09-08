Vice President Polls: YSRCP’s YV Subba Reddy Meets NDA Nominee CP Radhakrishnan, Offers Full Support

YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy met NDA Vice-Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan and conveyed the party’s full support for him in the upcoming election.

Subba Reddy informed Radhakrishnan, currently the Governor of Maharashtra, that YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy firmly believes elections to constitutional posts should be unanimous and political parties must avoid contest. Radhakrishnan later thanked Jagan for his backing.

Following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Election Commission set September 9 for polling to elect the next Vice President. Voting will be held from 10 am to 5 pm. Ahead of the poll, both the NDA and INDIA bloc are holding mock exercises to help MPs understand the procedure and minimise invalid votes.

All 11 YSRCP MPs will meet at YV Subba Reddy’s residence in New Delhi on Monday (September 8) to participate in mock polling.

Earlier, the Opposition INDIA bloc had urged the YSRCP, TDP, Jana Sena and BRS to support their nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge from the Telugu community. Responding, YSRCP leader Botsa Satyanarayana pointed out that CP Radhakrishnan too hails from the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The electoral college currently has 781 MPs, with seven vacancies, including the late Shibu Soren.

Although the NDA commands a majority, the contest has intensified. If MPs vote strictly on party lines, CP Radhakrishnan will lead the INDIA bloc’s candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy 439–324. Yet, the stance of seven BJD MPs, four from BRS, one each from Akali Dal, ZPM and VOTTP, along with three independents, remains undecided.