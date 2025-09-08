Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Remuneration Report: From Commoners to Celebrities

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has officially begun on September 7, 2025, and fans are already glued to their screens. The much-awaited reality show opened with a spectacular launch, introducing the house, theme, and a brand-new lineup of contestants. Viewers are buzzing with curiosity about the fresh faces, returning celebrities, and the exciting twists the makers have promised this season.

Bigg Boss Season 9 Telugu Contestants’ Remuneration

The Bigg Boss stage has always been more than just entertainment—it’s a gateway to fame and success. Over the years, many unknown faces have turned into household names, gaining celebrity status overnight. Some contestants have even secured movie roles and TV offers after their stint in the house. Along with popularity, participants also earn attractive paychecks.

Here’s how much contestants are reportedly being paid this season:

Commoners: ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per day

Moderately popular contestants: ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per day

Well-recognized celebrities: ₹30,000+ per day

Top stars in high demand: ₹40,000+ per day

Life-Changing Opportunities Await

For commoners who manage to stay till the finale, the total earnings can go up to nearly ₹20 lakhs. Meanwhile, popular celebrities can pocket around ₹40–50 lakhs, which is almost equal to the prize money itself.

The winner, however, takes home not just the hefty remuneration but also the official prize money—pushing their total earnings beyond ₹1 crore. Along with this, winners often receive luxury gifts like cars, villas, or apartments from sponsors. They also enjoy year-long perks such as endorsements, mall inaugurations, and commercial advertisements.

In short, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has once again proven to be more than just a reality show—it’s a life-transforming journey for its contestants.