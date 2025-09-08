Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Maharashtra, No Stock Market Holiday on September 8
The government of Maharashtra has declared Monday, September 8, 2025, as a holiday on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Although the government declared a holiday, the stock market operation will not be affected, relieving traders and investors.
Why September 8 Was Declared a Holiday
The state government, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, moved the celebration of Eid-e-Milad from its traditional date to September 8. The decision was made to avoid a clash with the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which ran through September 6.
Stock Markets Continue Trading
While there is a public holiday in Maharashtra, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) remain open for trading. The official calendar for the BSE for 2025 does not indicate September 8 as a trading holiday, and business can go on as usual.
Other Stock Market Holidays in 2025
The trading fraternity can make a note of the following stock market holidays:
- October 2 (Thursday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra
- October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali – Laxmi Pujan
- October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali – Balipratipada
- November 5 (Wednesday): Prakash Gurpurb – Sri Guru Nanak Dev
- December 25 (Thursday): Christmas
Also read: September 8 School Holiday in Mumbai, Jammu, and Rajasthan