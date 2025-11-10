Tirumala Controversy: Viral Video Shows Staff Eating Meat on Alipiri Route

In a shocking incident, a few outsourcing employees were caught consuming meat in Tirumala, the sacred abode of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a group of individuals sitting along the Alipiri trekking route and eating non-vegetarian food. Despite repeated warnings from the people recording the video, the group refused to leave the spot.

Following public outrage, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter).

The Trust, which manages the Srivari temple, stated that it had taken strict action against two outsourcing employees—Ramaswamy and Sarasamma—for consuming non-vegetarian food near Alipiri.

A complaint was filed at the Tirumala II Town Police Station, and both individuals have been dismissed from service, the post read.

Devotees expressed deep concern over the incident, questioning how the employees were able to carry meat to such a holy site. They also demanded stricter enforcement of temple regulations to prevent such violations in the future.

This is not the first time such breaches have been reported at Alipiri.

The issue of airplanes flying over the temple has long been controversial, as anything passing above the sanctum sanctorum is considered a violation of the Agama Shastras.

Successive TTD Boards have urged the Central Government to declare Tirumala a no-fly zone.

In recent times, drones spotted above the temple have further fueled concerns about the sanctity and security of this revered pilgrimage site.