Times Now ETG Survey Predicts Second YSRCP Tsunami in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Tadepalli: YSR Congress party is heading for a clean sweep in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the Times Now-ETG Survey report published on Monday.

The polling agency has predicted that the ruling YSRCP will register its win in 24-25 parliamentary seats in the forthcoming elections. The survey noted that there might be a slight difference in the vote share but the ruling party will repeat its winning streak.

Political analysts attribute the YSRCP's growing popularity to the pro-people agenda of the state government. They believe that the party's commitment to the poorest of the poor, its welfare initiatives, the transfer of financial assistance through the DBT scheme to 90 percent of the population, and transparency in governance are the main reasons for its popularity. In the wake of people’s growing trust in the current dispensation, the ruling YSRCP party is also hoping for a back-to-back clean sweep in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Times Now-@ETG_Research Survey Lok Sabha 2024 | Andhra Pradesh: Total Seats: 25 Seat Share: - YSRCP: 24-25

- TDP: 0-1

- JSP: 0

- NDA: 0

- Others: 0 TDP has to re-invent itself: @ashutosh83B Jagan Mohan Reddy is delivering his promises: @AbbayaChowdary tells @padmajajoshi pic.twitter.com/Eg6JSYXg8G — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 2, 2023

