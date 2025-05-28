TDP is Telugu Drama Party: YS Jagan Launches Fierce Attack, Slams It for Unkept Promises

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the ongoing Mahanadu event organized by the TDP as a "big drama" meant only for photo opportunities. Speaking to local body representatives at the YSRCP headquarters on Wednesday, he criticized the TDP for not fulfilling the 143 promises it made before the elections.

Jagan alleged that the coalition government’s first year has been marked by widespread corruption, false cases against political opponents, misuse of the police, and neglect of various sections of society.

He accused TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of manipulating election outcomes, especially in Kuppam, by attracting elected representatives like MPTCs, ZPTCs, and councilors to gain control over local civic bodies despite lacking majority support. He praised YSRCP members who remained loyal despite pressure.

Jagan said his next term — "Jagan 2.0" — would be different and focus on development, welfare, and accountability. He promised that those who caused trouble for the party or its cadre would be held responsible.

He contrasted his government’s performance with the current one, stating that despite the challenges of COVID-19 and reduced revenues, his administration had implemented over 99% of its promises and continued welfare schemes. In contrast, he said the current coalition government has failed even in basic schemes, such as free bus travel for women and free LPG cylinders, and scrapped Amma Vodi and education reforms.

On the employment front, Jagan said his government had provided over 3 lakh jobs, while the coalition hadn’t given even one in its first year. He also claimed that law and order have worsened, with false cases, fake witnesses, and illegal bookings of YSRCP leaders, including former minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy and Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK).

Jagan accused the coalition of rampant corruption in sectors like sand, liquor, capital works, and quartz, while pointing out that the YSRCP government had transferred ₹2.73 lakh crore directly to beneficiaries through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

He concluded by saying the state’s revenue and growth have declined under the current government and reaffirmed that his next tenure would focus on both development and welfare, while taking action against those who targeted the party.

Representatives from Mandapeta, Gollaprolu, Penugonda, and Madanapalli attended the meeting.