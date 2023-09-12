Vijayawada: TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday filed a petition in the high court seeking directions to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case.

The TDP chief has filed another petition to cancel the consequential order given by the ACB special court remanding him to judicial custody. The TDP’s petition has questioned the applicability of Section 409 of IPC (dishonest misappropriation). Earlier, Naidu’s counsel Siddharth Luthra, had argued that inclusion of Section 409 in the case was inappropriate. The high court will take this up for hearing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in court seeking 15 days of custody of the TDP leader. The special ACB court may announce its decision on the extension of judicial custody tomorrow.

The local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in 14 days of judicial custody, who was arrested in a multi-crore skill development scam in Nandyal on Saturday. He is currently lodged at Rajahmundry central prison in judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, the local court refused the TDP’s plea seeking house custody for Naidu, who is a Z-plus security protectee.

