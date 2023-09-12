Students of government girls school in Bihar's Vaishali protest against lack of basic amenities

Patna, Sep12 (IANS) Students of a government girls school in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday went on a rampage, vandalising properties of school and vehicles, as they demanded for basic amenities like benches and toilets.

Students of the Mahnar Girls High School blocked the Mahnar-Mohiuddin Nagar main road at Patel Chowk of Mahnar block and strongly protested against the Education Department.

As local police and block education officer reached the place and tried to negotiate with them, the agitating girls vandalised the vehicle of the block education officer as well.

Woman police officer Poonam Kumari was injured in this incident. She was admitted in Mahnar referral hospital and her condition is stable.

Following the incident, Mahnar SDO Neeraj Kumar Singh reached the spot and negotiated with the protesters. He finally succeeded in his effort and managed to calm down the students. He also assured to avail basic facilities inside the school as soon as possible.

