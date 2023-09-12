Modi to lay foundation of petrochemical complex at Bina refinery on Sep 14

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of downstream petrochemical complex and refinery expansion project, at BPCL’s Bina refinery in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on September 14.

BPCL has envisioned a modern petrochemical complex in its Bina refinery at Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 49,000 crore.

Under this project the capacity of Bina Refinery would be enhanced to 11 MMTPA which would produce more than 2200 Kiloton petrochemical products.

The entire project would be completed in five years. The Ethylene Cracker Complex will use the captive feedstock like Naphtha, LPG, kerosene, etc. from Bina refinery.

Once completed the petrochemical complex would bring many diversified employment opportunities to the young entrepreneur of Bundelkhand region.

This petrochemical complex would open the door for various downstream business manufacturing units in the field of plastic, pipes, packaging material, plastic sheets, automobile parts, medical equipment, molded furniture, and other items of domestic and industrial use.

In addition to polymers, there will be production of aromatics (Benzene, Toluene and mixed Xylene) from the complex, which have the major usage in downstream industries, ancillaries, and service units.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.