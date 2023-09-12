Major Blow to Naidu as ACB Court Rejects House Custody Petition

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh’ opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu suffered a major blow when the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court here on Tuesday rejected his plea seeking a house custody. Naidu's lawyer Siddharth Luthra had filed a petition to grant house custody stating threat perception to the former chief minister who is currently lodged in Rajahmundry Central Prison.

Earlier, the ACB court sent TDP supremo to judicial custody, till September 22, in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that in view of TDP leader’s security status, the government is providing him full protection and the same level of security is not guaranteed in house custidy. He said the opposition leader is also permitted to get food and medicines from home.

Meanwhile, the lawyers of Naidu have filed another petition before the High Court seeking directions to quash FIR in the multi-crore scam.

On Monday, the Additional AG told the court that the Opposition leader is safe in the Rajahmundry Central Prison and the security has been tightened in and around the jail. He also informed the court there is no provision for house arrest in the CrPC act and everyone is equal before the law.

However, Naidu’s counsel senior advocate Sidharth Luthra requested the court to allow the TDP leader to remain in house arrest as the prison is not a safe place for him.

Also Read: Telangana: Veteran Politician D Srinivas Hospitalised with Breathing Issues

