Srikakulam Visit: CM YS Jagan to Lay Foundation Stone for Mulapet Port, Itinerary Inside
Apr 18, 2023, 12:49 IST
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Srikakulam on Wednesday where he will lay the foundation stone for the renamed Mulapet Greenfield Port.
The itinerary of CM YS Jagan’s Srikakulam visit is as follows.
- CM YS Jagan will leave his official residence in Tadepalli at 8 am on April 19 for Gannavaram airport
- At 9.20 am, YS Jagan will reach Visakhapatnam airport and will board a helicopter to Mulapet village
- At 10.15 am, the chief minister’s helicopter will land in Mulapet village of Santhabommali mandal
- At 10.20 am, the YSRCP leaders will welcome CM YS Jagan
- At 10.25 am, he will reach the foundation pylon for Mulapet Greenfield Port
- Between 10.30 am and 10.47 am, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the port and offer prayers at the nearby temple
- At 11 am, he will again board the helicopter to reach Naupada village
- Between 11.25 am and 11.35 am, CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone for constructing a colony for people who were displaced due to the Mulapet project. He will also lay the foundation stones for Budagatlapalem fishing harbour and Hiramandalam Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation projects.
- Between 12 noon and 12.30 pm, the chief minister will address a public gathering
- At 12.35 pm, YS Jagan will interact with the people of Vishnu Chakram village
- At 12.45 pm, CM Jagan will get back to the helipad
- At 1.10 pm, he will board the helicopter and reach Visakhapatnam airport
- At 2.10 pm, CM Jagan will depart for Gannavaram from Visakhapatnam airport
- At 3 pm, YS Jagan will reach his CM camp office in Tadepalli
