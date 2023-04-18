Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Srikakulam on Wednesday where he will lay the foundation stone for the renamed Mulapet Greenfield Port.

The itinerary of CM YS Jagan’s Srikakulam visit is as follows.

CM YS Jagan will leave his official residence in Tadepalli at 8 am on April 19 for Gannavaram airport

airport At 9.20 am, YS Jagan will reach Visakhapatnam airport and will board a helicopter to Mulapet village

At 10.15 am, the chief minister’s helicopter will land in Mulapet village of Santhabommali mandal

At 10.20 am, the YSRCP leaders will welcome CM YS Jagan

At 10.25 am, he will reach the foundation pylon for Mulapet Greenfield Port

Between 10.30 am and 10.47 am, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the port and offer prayers at the nearby temple

At 11 am, he will again board the helicopter to reach Naupada village

Between 11.25 am and 11.35 am, CM Jagan will lay the foundation stone for constructing a colony for people who were displaced due to the Mulapet project. He will also lay the foundation stones for Budagatlapalem fishing harbour and Hiramandalam Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation projects.

Between 12 noon and 12.30 pm, the chief minister will address a public gathering

At 12.35 pm, YS Jagan will interact with the people of Vishnu Chakram village

At 12.45 pm, CM Jagan will get back to the helipad

At 1.10 pm, he will board the helicopter and reach Visakhapatnam airport

At 2.10 pm, CM Jagan will depart for Gannavaram from Visakhapatnam airport

At 3 pm, YS Jagan will reach his CM camp office in Tadepalli

