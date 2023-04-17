Andhra Pradesh Govt Renames Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam

Vijayawada: Bhavanapadu Port in Srikakulam renamed as Mulapeta Port, said Infrastructure and Investments (Ports) Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven. The Andhra Pradesh government has taken the decision following a representation of farmers from Mulapeta and Vishnu Chakram villages.

Clarifying the name change, the official said the government had received a proposal for renaming Bhavanapadu port as Mulapeta Greenfield Port from the collector of Srikakulam, Valaven said in a statement. The land earmarked for the project belongs to Mulapeta and Vishnu Chakram villages and people from these villages were displaced due to the project, therefore, the request for changing the port name was approved, it added.

The displaced families had raised the issue during district-level negotiation committee meetings conducted by Srikakulam district collector. The state government has issued an order notifying Bhavanapadu Port as Mulapeta port. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the port on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

