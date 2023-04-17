Palnadu: The spate of heart attacks among young people continues in the country and this time an eighth-class student in the state of Andhra Pradesh succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. The incident had come to light on Monday morning.

As per reports the boy name Koti Swamulu who was a native of Guttikonda village of Piduguralla mandal in the district was studying in the Zilla Parishad High School and staying in the SC Balura hostel. After having dinner on Saturday night while sitting during study hours, he complained to his friends of breathlessness. They asked him to sit in a place where it was airy. The boy went into his room and sat under the fan and collapsed right there.

His friend who saw him in an unconscious state tried to revive him with the help of the watchman, but could not succeed. They immediately informed the hostel warden and together they took him to a private hospital there. After conducting tests the doctors declared him dead. The hostel warden Gopi Naik conveyed the shocking news to the parents and a pall of gloom descended on the Guttikonda village after the news of the young boy’s death was known.

